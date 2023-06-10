INDIALIFESTYLE

Two women die in Bhopal after portion of pond caves in

At least two women were reported killed after a portion of a pond they were working at caved in in Bhopal. Two other women, who were also stuck at the same spot have been rescued.

The incident occurred in Balrampur village located at the border of Bhopal and Raisen district on Saturday. A team of SDRF reached the spot and the officials of district administration began investigation the matter.

The deceased are identified as Firoja Bi (35) and Pinki Adivasi (16), both residents of Balrampur. As per the reports, the women had removed around 7-8 feed deep soil. Two women (those died) were inside and digging, while other were upside. All of sudden, the upper portion caved in.

Bhopal District Collector Ashish Singh said that a team of local administrative officials have been rushed to the spot for investigation. The kins of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs four lakh.

