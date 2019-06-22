Two women found dead, husband absconding

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Two women were found strangled to death inside a house in Jaitpur area of south Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

Police said they received a call from the neighbours informing them about a foul smell coming from the house.

“A team reached the spot and opened the house. Two women were found dead inside the locked house. Prima facie it appears that the two were throttled with the help of a dupatta,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy commissioner of police (south-east).

Police said along with the two women, a man and his son lived in the house.

“The man and his son are absconding. The man is the main accused in the case. Teams have been formed to nab him. The bodies of both the victims have been sent for postmortem. It has also come to light that the man was married to both the women,” said Biswal.

Further investigations are underway.

–IANS

