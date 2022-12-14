INDIA

Two women held in Gujarat for giving ‘Talibani’ punishment to woman for 2nd marriage

NewsWire
0
0

Gujarat’s Amreli police have arrested two women in connection with ‘Talibani’ punishment to a woman for her second marriage.

According to victim Bhanuben Sadhamia, some 15 years ago she married to one Raju Charoliya – who died in an accident four years ago. A year and half ago, she married to Kavabhai Sadhamia against the wishes of Raju’s family.

On Monday, for some personal reason she paid visit to her first in-laws in Galkotdi village in Amreli district, when her sister-in-law (first husband’s sister) Ghughaben Hikabhai, started abusing her. Later, they (Raju’s family members) started beating her with stick till she fell on the floor. Her other sister-in-law Chakuben Charoliya cut her hair and threatened to kill her.

Later, her mother-in-law (Raju’s mother) Gavuben Ravatbhai intervened and saved her, and the neighbour called emergency medical service. She was taken to a hospital, where she gave a statement to the police and later lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case of criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and intentionally insulting to provoke against Ghughaben, Chakuben and two others – Faduben, and Hikabhai.

Two accused, Ghughaben and Faduben are arrested on Wednesday morning, and search for Chakuben and Hikabha is going on, said the police said.

20221215-031604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Internet video surveillance at 269 railway stations

    ‘Climate actions had to be halted in the wake of the...

    Our aged railway bridges: 38,850 of them are more than 100...

    Kannada actress Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide