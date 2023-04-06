INDIA

Two women, infant rescued from burning house in Delhi’s Rohini

NewsWire
0
3

In a dramatic rescue operation, two women, including a senior citizen, and an infant were saved from a burning house in Deep Vihar in Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, a police control room call regarding a fire at a house in Deep Vihar was received on Wednesday around 12.55 p.m. following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The first floor of the house had caught fire and smoke was coming out of it and people were said to be trapped inside the house. The police team immediately used fire extinguishers of the nearby hospital and vehicles, including an MPV van, to douse the flames,” said a senior police official.

“Rekha Srivastva, 66, and her daughter-in-law Nidhi Srivastava, 26, along with Nidhi’s one-and-half-year-old baby were trapped on the third floor, and rescued by the police team including Assistant Sub-Inspector Devender, head constables Vineet and Suresh, and constable Rakesh,” said the official.

“Two fire tenders and an ambulance also came on the spot,” the official added.

20230407-000803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha Minister Chandrakant Patil targeted with ‘ink attack’

    Saarvie Omana finds a connection between her real and reel personality

    Ex-EPFO official gets 3-yr jail term in bribery case

    Odisha SEC holds talks with parties for urban bodies polls