In a dramatic rescue operation, two women, including a senior citizen, and an infant were saved from a burning house in Deep Vihar in Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, a police control room call regarding a fire at a house in Deep Vihar was received on Wednesday around 12.55 p.m. following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The first floor of the house had caught fire and smoke was coming out of it and people were said to be trapped inside the house. The police team immediately used fire extinguishers of the nearby hospital and vehicles, including an MPV van, to douse the flames,” said a senior police official.

“Rekha Srivastva, 66, and her daughter-in-law Nidhi Srivastava, 26, along with Nidhi’s one-and-half-year-old baby were trapped on the third floor, and rescued by the police team including Assistant Sub-Inspector Devender, head constables Vineet and Suresh, and constable Rakesh,” said the official.

“Two fire tenders and an ambulance also came on the spot,” the official added.

