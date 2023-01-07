INDIA

Two women killed as car hits auto in Bengaluru

NewsWire
0
0

Two women were killed and three others injured after an auto they were travelling in was hit by a speeding car in K. R. Puram locality of Bengaluru.

Driver of the car fled the scene after the incident that occurred late Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Fazila and Taseena.

Two kids and Khaleed, Taseena’s husband, suffered injuries in the incident.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

K.R. Puram Traffic police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the driver.

20230107-105802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘India well on the path to have 1 doctor per 1000...

    Ravie Dubey misses being with wife Sargun on Ganpati utsav

    Footwear and our overall health are inextricably linked

    132 school, colleges & roads named after J&K Police martyrs