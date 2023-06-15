Two women were killed and three others injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmi’s Rajouri district.

Police said that the driver of a vehicle lost control on the wheel after which the vehicle dropped into a deep gorge in the Targai Budhal area.

“Two women died on the spot while three injured, including a child, were rescued and shifted to hospital.

“Attending doctors have referred two injured to the government medical college hospital in Rajouri town,” police said.

