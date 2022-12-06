INDIA

Two women Maoist cadres killed in encounter in Odisha

NewsWire
0
0

Two women Maoist cadres were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Matakupa Reserve Forest area in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Tuesday, DGP Sunil Bansal said.

During an intelligence-based operation, an exchange of fire took place between the Maoists and a team of special operation group (SOG) on the border of Gochhapada police station in Kandhamal district and Kantamal police station of Boudh district, said Bansal.

Later, during a search operation in the area, two bodies of female Maoist cadres in uniform with four firearms were recovered, he said.

“The process of identification of the bodies is underway. We suspect that both the deceased ultras were senior Maoist cadres,” he said.

Combing operation has been intensified in the area, Bansal said.

The DGP also appealed to the Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream.

Meanwhile, an inter-state coordination meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) was held here on Tuesday. Senior police officers from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Intelligence Bureau, BSF and CRPF took part in the meeting.

Issues relating to the prevailing LWE situation in the inter-state borders of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, sharing of intelligence, deployment of security forces at strategic locations, inter-state coordination and inter-state anti-Maoist operations were discussed in the meeting, sources said.

20221206-234803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Another name change in UP: Yogi suggests Vedamau for Badaun

    8 fratricide cases reported in paramilitary forces in 2021: Govt

    India condemns ‘horrific attack’ on Salman Rushdie

    Remo D’Souza, Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis reunite after 10 yrs on...