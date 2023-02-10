INDIALIFESTYLE

Two women rescued from avalanche in J&K’s Bandipora

Two women were rescued on Friday from a snow avalanche in the Gurez border area of J&K’s Bandipora district.

Officials said the two women, identified as Tabassum and Shahzada, were collecting water when a medium level avalanche hit Mazgund village of Tulail area in Gurez tehsil this morning.

“A rescue operation was immediately launched and both women were rescued from under the medium level snow avalanche.

“No damage to property occurred because of the avalanche,” officials said.

People living in the higher reaches of J&K, especially avalanche prone areas, have been advised to exercise caution and avoid movement in such areas unless absolutely necessary.

