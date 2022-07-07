Two women were rescued from a blaze that broke out in an office in Delhi’s Janakpuri on Thursday, said officials.

A firefighter was also injured during the rescue operation.

The incident was reported from West Delhi’s Janakpuri around 11.13 a.m.

“The fire brigade department said that they received a call about the fire in an office and some persons were trapped at B-1 Market East Janakpuri. After receiving the call, we sent five fire tenders to the spot,” said the official.

The official said that the fire was quickly brought under control. He said during the firefighting operation two women were found unconscious in a room. They were immediately rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

“During the fire-fighting job one DFS personnel Raj Singh got injuries in his hand. He was rushed to the Chanan Devi hospital and after medical aid was discharged,” the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

