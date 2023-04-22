In a tragic incident, two workers died after falling into an oil tanker in Kolkata’s Tiljala area on Saturday.

Police sources said that the two workers clibed a oil tanker, probably to measure the oil-level in it, but in that process both fell inside the tanker and died.

Eyewitnesses told the police that initially one of the two workers fell inside the oil tanker, while the other died trying to rescue him.

The deceased workers have been identified as Logan Nathan and Kartik Halder. While Halder was a resident of Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, Nathan hailed from Karnataka. Both were contractual workers.

The police have recovered the two bodies from inside the tanker.

