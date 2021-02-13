Two workers died and seven others injured when they were engaged in an earth-cutting work for constructing the railway’s Road Under Bridge (RUB) in the Guwahati-Lumding section on Saturday, officials said.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Subhanan Chanda said that the incident took place when the concrete slabs were being placed after the earth-cutting by the engaged staffs of the contractor in between Panbari-Thakurkuchi stations in the Guwahati-Lumding section under Lumding Division.

He said that at the time of placement of concrete slabs, the earth fell down on labourers who were working in the area and nine people got trapped in the incident seven of whom were rescued with the help of local authorities but in the meantime two others died on the spot.

The injured are being treated at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

“The railway authority is extending all the necessary assistance to the injured labourers. Senior railway officials including Additional Divisional Railway Manager and Chief Bridge Engineer from Guwahati are already at the site,” the CPRO said.

Chanda said that the NFR would also hold an enquiry to find out the reason leading to the incident.

He added that the Road Over Bridge or the RUB is being constructed to ensure safety for the road users and the train passengers.

–IANS

sc/sdr/