Two labourers were killed after a lift trolley crashed in an under-construction 15-storied building in Mumbai’s Worli on Monday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident took place around 4.15 p.m. at the Avighna Tower, coming up at Worli Naka.

At the time, the two workers – their identity is not yet known – were cleaning the glass exterior of the building, when the lift trolley rope suddenly broke and it hurtled to the ground.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, and local civic officials rushed to the spot and shifted the two workers to the Nair Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Worli police is investigating the case and register a complaint against the contractors and site supervisors of the building.

