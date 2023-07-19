INDIA

Two workers killed in TN after building wall collapses

Two construction workers were killed on Wednesday when a portion of a compound wall of a private wedding hall collapsed on them in Sholinghur town in Ranipet on Wednesday.

According to Ranipet police, three workers including a woman were demolishing a portion of the compound wall of the private wedding mall to construct a concrete pillar for a new small room near the main entrance of the wedding hall.

The wall collapsed on the two men workers while the woman worker was at a distance for removing the debris. Fire and Rescue Service personnel along with Sholinghur town police reached the spot and rescued the two workers. They were taken to the hospital but were declared brought dead.

The deceased workers were identified as Velu (40), a resident of Sholinghur town, and V. Vishwa (19) a resident of Mahankaligapuram village from neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

The woman worker is Venda (35) a resident from Sholinghur.

2023071941926

