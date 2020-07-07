Two WR officials killed in Mumbai train accident

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) In a freak accident, two Western Railway track officials, including a Senior Section Engineer, were hit and run over by a speeding suburban train near Khar station early on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The two officials are SSE Raj Kumar Sharma, 48, and his assistant track-man Nagesh Sawant, 40, said a WR spokesperson.

The incident happened during a track maintenance operation that was going on near Bandra shortly after midnight, when they were suddenly hit by an oncoming train on the slow line, he said.

Both had sustained severe trauma injuries with open skull fractures and were rushed by other colleagues to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where they were declared dead on admission.

The WR said that since the two officials were on duty at the time of the accident, their families would be entitled to all compensation and benefits as applicable in such cases.

–IANS

qn/vd