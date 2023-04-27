In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy was run over by a tractor in Delhi’s Khadda Colony on Thursday evening, an official said.

According to the police, a call was received from the Apollo Hospital regarding the medico-legal case (MLC) of a two-year-old boy named Arav, who had succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“A police team then collected the MLC report, which revealed that the doctor noted that Arav was run over by a tractor at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday,” said a senior police officer.

“A crime team was called to inspect the scene of the incident. The statement of Deepak Baghel, the complainant and father of Arav, has been recorded,” the officer said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Kalindi Kunj police station based on the statement of the complainant, perusal of MLC, and circumstances of the incident.

“The offending vehicle has been seized, and the accused Mustaqim (25) has been arrested,” the officer said.

