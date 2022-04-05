INDIA

Two-year-old child abducted in Delhi; 2 held

Delhi Police has arrested two persons, including a woman, for kidnapping a 2-year-old baby, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Nikki a.k.a Hina, 21, a resident of Munirka village, and Babli, 32, a resident of Mehrauli.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C said an information regarding the kidnapping of a 2-year-old child from Delhi’s Munirka area was received at Kishangarh police station after which the police began searching for the missing child.

The staff made a thorough search of the area and finally the missing child was found hidden in the kitchen from the house of Nikki.

Subsequently, the police registered a case under sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 451 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The child was eventually handed over to his parents.

During questioning, Nikki disclosed that she stole the child on the direction of Babli. The police team then conducted a raid in the area of Mehrauli and arrested Babli.

Further questioning revealed that they are also involved in prostitution.

Babli told the police that she wanted to marry off her daughter, and for this, she was in need of money.

She along with her friends Deepak and Nikki planned to steal and sell the child for money.

Deepak is on the run since the day of the incident.

