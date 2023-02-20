A two-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding SUV outside his house in the Saraswati Enclave area of Gurugram, the police said on Monday.

During the incident, the child got stuck under the vehicle which was pulled out by the father.

Farman Khan, a resident of Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), told the police that on Sunday, his two-year-old son was playing outside the house at around 11.15 a.m. when the incident took place.

“He heard a noise from near the house, he came out and saw that his son was trapped under the Fortuner car and blood was coming out of his mouth, ear and nose,” the complainant told the police.

He rushed the child to the civil hospital Sector-10 in critical condition where the doctors declared him brought dead after an examination. Later, he reported the matter to the police.

“A case has been registered against the errant vehicle driver who fled away with the vehicle. We are trying to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage,” Inspector Arvind, station house officer of Sector-10A police station said.

20230220-190003