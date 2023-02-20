INDIA

Two-year-old crushed to death by SUV in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

A two-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding SUV outside his house in the Saraswati Enclave area of Gurugram, the police said on Monday.

During the incident, the child got stuck under the vehicle which was pulled out by the father.

Farman Khan, a resident of Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), told the police that on Sunday, his two-year-old son was playing outside the house at around 11.15 a.m. when the incident took place.

“He heard a noise from near the house, he came out and saw that his son was trapped under the Fortuner car and blood was coming out of his mouth, ear and nose,” the complainant told the police.

He rushed the child to the civil hospital Sector-10 in critical condition where the doctors declared him brought dead after an examination. Later, he reported the matter to the police.

“A case has been registered against the errant vehicle driver who fled away with the vehicle. We are trying to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage,” Inspector Arvind, station house officer of Sector-10A police station said.

20230220-190003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LDF promoting caste in Kerala by-election: Cong leader

    SC seeks Railways’ response on rehabilitation of slum dwellers

    Delhi govt to develop 1100 ghats for Chhath Puja this year

    Nearly 3 in 4 millennials suffer from eco-anxiety without knowing it:...