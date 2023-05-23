A two-years-old girl was abducted, raped, and murdered in Bihar’s Jamui district, and the accused has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Rishi Kumari was missing since Sunday and her body was found from a solid waste dump yard on Tuesday morning.

During investigation, it appeared that accused Ranjit Manjhi who came to the house kidnapped her. The victim was playing outside her house located at Khairma locality under city police station and Manjhi picked her up and put into a jute bag.

He took the toddler to a deserted place and brutalised her. After the sexual assault, the accused strangled her and dumped on the garbage.

The family members of the victim had suspected that Manjhi could be the accused and the local police scanned the CCTV footage of the area and found him holding a bag on his shoulder.

“When we forcibly interrogated him, he broke down and confessed the crime. We have arrested him under the POCSO Act and for murder. We have also requested senior officers of the district for speedy trial in this matter,” said an officer of the city police station.

20230523-213402