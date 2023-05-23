INDIA

Two-year-old girl raped and murder in Bihar’s Jamui, accused arrested

NewsWire
0
0

A two-years-old girl was abducted, raped, and murdered in Bihar’s Jamui district, and the accused has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Rishi Kumari was missing since Sunday and her body was found from a solid waste dump yard on Tuesday morning.

During investigation, it appeared that accused Ranjit Manjhi who came to the house kidnapped her. The victim was playing outside her house located at Khairma locality under city police station and Manjhi picked her up and put into a jute bag.

He took the toddler to a deserted place and brutalised her. After the sexual assault, the accused strangled her and dumped on the garbage.

The family members of the victim had suspected that Manjhi could be the accused and the local police scanned the CCTV footage of the area and found him holding a bag on his shoulder.

“When we forcibly interrogated him, he broke down and confessed the crime. We have arrested him under the POCSO Act and for murder. We have also requested senior officers of the district for speedy trial in this matter,” said an officer of the city police station.

20230523-213402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam govt to refund fees of unsuccessful recruitment exam candidates

    Hyderabad boy loses Rs 36 lakh playing mobile games

    2 civilians injured in altercation with soldiers in J&K’s Kupwara

    Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate merged with National War Memorial...