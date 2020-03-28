Two young brothers dead, parents blame health department

Agra, March 29 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Prakash Nagar locality of Shah Ganj area, following sudden death of two kids — Mayank (7) and Veer (5) — who died. The parents claimed that the boys only had simple cough and cold.

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Locals feared the two could have died of coronavirus.

Relatives and neighbours raised slogans against the state health department, alleging that the government doctors did not promptly respond to their call for help and refused to treat them.

–IANS

bk/rs