Two youth found dead in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, July 3 (IANS) Two youth were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Wednesday.

Police identified one of them as a resident of Anantnag and the other as belonging to Kishtwar district of Jammu division. Police found both the bodies in a graveyard in Sherbagh locality.

Police suspect that the deaths occurred due to some drug overdose but said that the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after an autopsy.

–IANS

