INDIA

Two youth rape 60-year-old woman in K’taka, arrested

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons were arrested on Saturday on charges of raping a 60-year-old woman in Vijayapura district of Karnataka.

The arrested were identified as Sadda Sheik and Ravi, who work as labourers in a scrap shop.

The condition of victim, who is admitted in district hospital, is said to be serious.

The victim used to lead her life with the alms given by devotees at at a temple in Jorapura Pet.

According to police, on March 2, when the victim sought accused’s help for dropping her home, they readily agreed to it but took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her.

The accused left the aged victim at the spot in a state of unconsciousness.

The victim after gaining consciousness had managed to come to Jamkhandi Road. After noticing the plight of the woman, the locals informed police.

The police, after collecting the details of the accused, managed to track and arrest them. Further investigation is on.

20230304-130403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suresh Raina congratulates India for ‘brilliant win’ over SA in 3rd...

    K’taka to focus on increasing Covid tests in rural areas

    Gupkar Alliance is intact says Farooq Abdullah

    An open canvas: When a young woman goes public with art