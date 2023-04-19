Two youths sustained grievous head injuries while performing bike stunts at Hosur in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district on Wednesday and died on the spot, while another youth suffered serious head injuries and is admitted in a hospital, police said.

The deceased youths were identified as Sabari, 24, and Harsha, 24, of Hosur.

Police said that the two youths, along with their friend Nebik, went to Hosur on Wednesday to perform bike stunts. During performance the bikes rammed against each other inflicting serious head injuries to all three.

While Sabari and Harsha died on the spot, the condition of Nebek is extremely critical and he is admitted at the government general hospital, Hosur.

The bodies of Sabari and Harsha is also at the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Karubarapalli police have registered a case against the three bikers.

