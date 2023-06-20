A 72-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two unidentified youths in East Delhis Mandawali area on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Sudha Gupta, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura in Laxmi Nagar area.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that two calls were received in the afternoon that one woman had been stabbed by two boys.

“On reaching the spot under Railway Bridge, Mandawali, it was learnt that the woman had been rushed to Max hospital, however later she was referred to Metro hospital Preet Vihar. In the hospital it was revealed that Sudha was admitted with injuries on the left parietal organ ‘head and shoulder’,” said the official, adding that the victim succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Upon examination of the deceased’s body, the police team noticed multiple pierce marks on the left shoulder, on the face, side of the chest, waist and back.

“The police team immediately contacted the Max hospital doctors who also opined that there were multiple piercings by sharp objects. Accordingly, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered,” said the official.

“Police teams have been formed to crack the case,” the official added.

20230620-203005