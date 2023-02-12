INDIALIFESTYLE

Two youths killed in Mumbai building slab crash

NewsWire
0
0

Two teenagers were killed when the slab of a building under repairs crashed at Khindipada in Bhandup suburb of north-east Mumbai, here on Sunday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. during some ongoing repair works to a ground-plus-one storied structure when a portion of the slab collapsed.

Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and other agencies were rushed for the rescue efforts and two injured youth were taken out of the debris.

The duo, identified as Ramanand Yadav, 18 and Rajkumar Dhotre, 19 — were declared dead when taken to the M.T. Agarwal Hospital, said the BMC.

Further details, including the causes leading to the tragedy and if any more casualties have occurred, are awaited.

20230212-115404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RS member Banda Prakash resigns

    MP Police constable suspended for keeping long moustache

    Singer Anup Jalota among 128 named for Sangeet Natak Akademi awards

    Instagram, YouTube start discouraging users from sharing videos to TikTok