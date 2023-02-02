ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

TXT's new album sells over 2 million copies in debut week

Popular K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together’s latest album sold more than 2 million copies in the first week of its release.

‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’, the quintet’s fifth EP, sold 2,027,817 copies as of Wednesday, only six days after it dropped, BigHit Music said, the group’s agency announced on Thursday.

“TXT came to have its first album that sold more than 2 million copies in its first week of release, three years and 11 months after its debut,” Yonhap News Agency reported quoting the group’s agency.

“It became the youngest K-pop act to set the record.”

‘Sugar Rush Ride’, the main track off the EP, has stayed high on domestic music charts, unusually for a song from a boy group.

The album depicts youths swaying in front of the temptation to live in the present while enjoying freedom and entertainment even though they know they have to grow up.

