Scores of people from the Tyagi community staged a sit-in outside the Grand Omaxe Housing Society in Noida Sector-93B. Giving a 24-hour ultimatum to the Noida Authority, they have demanded that the Authority should plant uprooted trees in front of Anu Tyagi’s house within 24 hours and also provide the list of the persons who ran the bulldozer at her house.

Anu Tyagi’s husband Shrikant Tyagi was arrested along with three other accomplices from Meerut on August 9, four days after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen abusing a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society.

In the video, the residents of the society also accused Tyagi of encroaching the area by planting small and large plants. Taking action against the encroachment, the Noida Administration razed to the ground the illegally constructed permanent structure in the common area of Grand Omaxe society.

Mangeram Tyagi, who led the sit-in, said, “I should be informed who were the officers from Noida Authority to run the bulldozer on Anu Tyagi’s house. Apart from this, all the trees outside Anu Tyagi’s house, that have been cut, should be planted again within 24 hours. If this does not happen, then a protest like Muzaffarnagar will be held in Noida.”

After this the government, Noida Authority and the police administration will not be able to stop this agitation even if they want, he warned.

“We have nothing to do with Shrikant Tyagi. The house belongs to Anu Tyagi, on which the Noida Authority has taken action. The registry of that house is in the name of Anu Tyagi. There is no case registered against Anu nor is she a criminal,” Mangeram Tyagi added.

