A fresh confrontation between people from the Tyagi community and Noida Authority erupted on Tuesday after the uprooted trees were planted again outside Shrikant Tyagi’s house at the Grand Omaxe Housing Society in Noida Sector-93B.

The Noida Authority officials along with the police force rushed to the housing society soon after receiving the information about plantation of uprooted trees and issued directions for uprooting the trees again within 48 hours.

Following the authority’s direction to uproot the trees, scores of people from the Tyagi community gathered outside the housing society by the evening and sat on a dharna.

The people staging the sit-in are demanding that the trees which have been planted again should not be uprooted by the authority.

A heavy deployment of police force was seen outside the society following the incident.

On August 9, Shrikant Tyagi and three others were arrested from Meerut, after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen abusing a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society.

In the video, the residents of the society also accused Tyagi of encroaching the area by planting small and large plants.

Taking action against the encroachment, the Noida Authority had razed to the ground the illegally constructed permanent structure in the common area of the housing society.

