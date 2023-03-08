ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Rapper Tyga has announced his relationship with pop singer Avril Lavigne.

After they were spotted kissing in Paris, the Compton rapper has made use of his Instagram account to further confirm that they’re a couple, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 33-year-old star made his relationship with the Canadian singer/songwriter Instagram official. Sharing pictures from his trip to the City of Love, he included a couple of photos featuring the new couple.

The duo was matching in all-black ensembles in the images. They walked side-by-side, though they didn’t show any PDA.

“Shout out to Dallas……,” the rapper captioned the snaps, letting fans finish it for him.

Tyga and Avril confirmed their romance as they were spotted kissing after weeks of speculation about their relationship. The songstress and Tyga locked lips at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week.

The two cosied up to one another as he put his arms around her and shared a kiss in front of cameras. They were also photographed holding hands while walking into the swanky bash, and posing for photographs together.

Avril and Tyga first sparked dating rumours after they were caught sharing a hug following dinner date in Los Angeles in February.

