Tyga: India has one of the most energetic crowds I’ve seen

American rapper Tyga, who is all set to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2023, says India has one of the most energetic crowds he has seen.

The 3-day event will feature American Rapper Tyga, who was one of the star performers at the pre-Grammys held recently at Los Angeles, this year.

Ecstatic to be a part of the music and lifestyle festival, *Tyga says, “Whenever I put on a show, a concert, or a tour, what matters most to me is the people, their love, and the vibe that I am creating for them. India has one of the most energetic crowds I’ve seen. I cannot wait to take the stage at Vh1 Supersonic and feel all that energy and the excitement!”*

Vh1 Supersonic 2023 is an audio-visual, multisensory music and lifestyle experience one would want to mark on their calendars.

SuperFam enthusiasts can block dates for the super-fest from February 24 to 26, 2023 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune.

