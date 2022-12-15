Tyler Perry will write and direct Netflix’s ‘Six Triple Eight’, a World War II epic about the efforts of the only all-Black, all-female battalion.

In addition to directing, Perry is also adapting the screenplay from Kevin M. Hymel’s article about the 6888th battalion, published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media.

‘Six Triple Eight’ tells the true story of the 855 women who joined the war effort with little knowledge of their Herculean task at hand, which was to sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail, reports Variety.

Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land and a war-torn country, they persevered and succeeded – in record time – in sorting over 17 million pieces of mail. Their efforts allowed American soldiers to reconnect with their families and loved ones back home.

According to Netflix’s press release, “The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: ‘No Mail, Low Morale’.”

The women of the 6888 weren’t just delivering mail, they were delivering hope.

Until recently, little had been documented about the 6888th Postal Directory Battalion. But on March 14, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the bill for the women to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest honour.

Perry teased the project to Variety in August, saying his next movie was going to feature “some incredible people that were overlooked for years.”

Producers include Perry, Nicole Avant for Her Excellency Productions, Keri Selig for Intuition Productions, Carlota Espinosa, Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios. Peter Guber of Mandalay Pictures will serve as executive producer.

‘Six Triple Eight’ marks Perry’s fourth film at Netflix, following ‘A Fall From Grace,’ ‘A Madea Homecoming’ and ‘A Jazzman’s Blues.’ He also appeared in Adam McKay’s satire ‘Don’t Look Up,’ which debuted on the streamer last year.

Before Perry moved ‘A Madea Homecoming’ to Netflix, the 11-film franchise that centres on a tough-talking, gun-toting grandmother had grossed more than $550 million at the box office.

