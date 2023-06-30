INDIA

Typhoid cases rise, doctors recommend vaccines

NewsWire
0
0

With cases of typhoid fever on the rise, experts are calling upon individuals, particularly children and those with compromised immune systems, to prioritise receiving the typhoid vaccine.

Despite affecting 45 lakh people, especially children, and causing 9,000 deaths yearly in India, with 27 per cent of cases originating from UP alone, concerns have been raised regarding the low awareness of typhoid immunization.

Paediatrician Dr Nyay Gupta said, “Typhoid causes high fever, headache, weakness, discomfort, cough, fatigue and constipation. Children are more prone to it. Severe cases can lead to intestinal bleeding, bowel perforation and meningitis that can be fatal. Urgent vaccination and prevention are essential, especially in the rainy season.”

He said there are two safe and effective typhoid vaccines: a conjugated vaccine (TCV) and a non-conjugated polysaccharide vaccine (ViCPS). The TCV vaccine is recommended for infants, children (6 months and older), and adults up to 45 years.

It provides nearly 90 per cent protection and requires only one shot. The polysaccharide vaccine needs to be taken again every three years. A wholesale vaccine supplier in Lucknow, said ViCPS are available at Rs 200 per dose and TCV at Rs 2,000 per dose.

Prof Kauser Usman of KGMU said, “About 7-8 typhoid patients visit the OPD daily and the numbers are expected to increase. Besides vaccination, one should drink clean water and avoid contaminated food.”

Prof Nishant Verma of KGMU’s paediatrics department said although the Indian government does not include typhoid vaccination in its mandatory immunization programme, the Indian Paediatrician Society recommends prioritising children due to their developing immune systems.

Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi of Balrampur hospital emphasised the importance of vaccination for individuals with compromised immune systems, such as cancer patients, transplant recipients and those with autoimmune disorders, to protect against severe complications.

He underlined the need for campaigns to raise awareness about typhoid fever, its risks and preventive measures, including vaccination, to reduce the disease burden.

2023063031759

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madras HC dismisses PIL against transfer of 1,000 crocodiles to Gujarat

    People to get financial aid for homes damaged by wild animals...

    6 firefighters among 9 injured in Delhi factory fire

    It’s raining freebies in MP as Shivraj prepares for Assembly elections