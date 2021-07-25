Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in China’s Zhejiang province on Sunday, packing winds of up to 38 metres per second at its centre, according to local authorities.

The typhoon, sixth of this year, made landfall in Putuo district, Zhoushan city, at approximately 12.30 p.m., Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

Weather authorities have forecast the typhoon will make a second landfall in coastal areas between Zhejiang’s Jiaxing city and Jiangsu province’s Qidong city on Sunday night.

It is expected to linger in east China after its second landfall and bring continued strong rainstorms to the Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces, and Shanghai.

