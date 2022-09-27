WORLD

Typhoon Noru to bring heavy rain, thunderstorm to most of Laos

Typhoon Noru is expected to hit the central and southern provinces of Laos on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorm to most of the country, Department of Meteorology and Hydrology said.

According to a report issued on Tuesday by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, typhoon Noru is expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Wednesday morning before moving over the central and southern parts of Laos from Wednesday to Friday.

The weather bureau expected moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, which could cause flooding and landslides in some regions.

The southern and central provinces, including Lao capital Vientiane, are expected to be the most affected by the typhoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lao authorities have urged dam operators around the country to closely monitor the situation and prepare an emergency plan, especially for those whose reservoirs are nearly full.

The authorities have also warned people to be extra cautious and keep their valuables and livestock safe.

The heavy rainfall in Laos in August caused floods that damaged houses and infrastructure, and inundated hundreds of hectares of farmland in many provinces and the Lao capital.

