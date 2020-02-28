Tyson Fury to take on Deontay Wilder before Olympics

London, March 2 (IANS) Deontay Wilder will fight Britain’s WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury for a third time this summer. The pair drew their first fight in 2018 and last weekend Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round to win the title, according to promoter Bob Arum.

Speaking on it, Arum said: “I will look at a Pulev/Fury fight to unify the belts at the end of the year.”

“Your king is here and I’m not going anywhere, for the war has just begun,” he was quoted as saying by BBC sports.

“I’m a king that will never give up and will fight to the death. I am a warrior, I am strong and I will be back,” he added.

Paris Fury has said she wants her husband to fight Joshua before he hangs up his boots.

–IANS

kk/bg