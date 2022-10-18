Goals and more goals continued to be the theme on the sixth day at the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (Under-16) Phase – 2 here, with the likes of Ghumanehra Riser’s Academy, Smart Hockey Academy, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Salute Hockey Academy registering wins in their respective games.

The opening game on the day pitted Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation against Sports Hostel Odisha, and the two sides played out a keenly contested 1-1 draw. Vanshika (30′) put Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation in the lead before Sushmita Dung Dung (60′) brought Sports Hostel Odisha back on level terms.

In the next game, Ghumanehra Riser’s Academy defeated the Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy 10-1. For the Ghumanehra Riser’s Academy, Nisha (7′, 10′, 22′, 23′, 53′) scored five times while Payal (11′, 35′) added two more. Ritika (4′), Rohini (40′) and Deepika (42′) also found the back of the net for Ghumanehra Riser’s Academy whereas Aman (38′) netted the lone goal for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy.

Game 3 of the day saw the Smart Hockey Academy side defeat Citizen Hockey XI 9-0, with Navroop Kaur (7′, 28′, 29′, 31′, 46′) leading the charge, scoring five goals. Anjni (39′, 42′), Loveleen (56′) and Harman Rekhi (60′) were the others on the scoresheet.

In the fourth match of the day, the HAR Hockey Academy drew 2-2 with the Sports Authority of India ‘B.’ While Shani Horo (23′) put Sports Authority of India ‘B’ at the front; Pooja’s (48′, 54′) brace put HAR Hockey Academy ahead. However, Lalpeksangi’s (60′) late goal saved Sports Authority of India ‘B’ from defeat, Hockey India informed in a release on Tuesday.

The fifth game of the day had Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeat Anantapur Hockey Academy 14-0. Captain Anushka Bhawre (22′, 34′, 36′, 47′) scored four goals while Pragya Patel (42′, 52′, 56′) netted a hat-trick. Doli Bhoi (16′, 31′, 60′), Sanadam Babyrani (37′, 39′), Drupati Naik (23′) and Gita Lakra (58′) also found the back of the net in a comfortable win.

