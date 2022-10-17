There were plenty of goals on the fifth day of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (Under-16) Phase – 2 here on Monday as Sports Hostel Odisha, Sports Authority of India ‘A’, Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation, Sports Authority of India ‘B’, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and HAR Hockey Academy registered wins in their respective matches.

In the first game on Day 5, Sports Hostel Odisha were up against Smart Hockey Academy and defeated them 5-1. Smart Hockey Academy took the lead in the first minute with Navroop Kaur finding the back of the net, but Sports Hostel Odisha bounced back. Premsila Bage (15′) equalized in the first quarter, after which Anima Oram (17′), captain Amisha Ekka (27′, 28′) and Priyanka Rout (44′) helped Sports Hostel Odisha register the win.

The second game saw a few more goals with Sports Authority of India ‘A’ defeating Citizen Hockey XI 21-0. Kajal (7′, 12′, 36′, 50′, 53′, 54′) led the charge with six goals. Karuna Minz (16′, 55′, 56′, 59′) added four more while captain Tanuja Toppo (10′, 15′, 58′) along with Binati Minz (25′, 28′, 49′) also scored a hat-trick. Dipika Barwa (30′, 39′), Sonali Ekka (8′), Jyoti (20′) and Nisha Dadel (57′) also found the back of the net as Sports Authority of India ‘A’ ran out comprehensive winners.

Game 3 saw Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation registering a 10-0 win against Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy. Priyanka (3′) started off the scoring with Manjinder (8′, 39′) getting on the scoresheet too. Khushi (10′, 48′) added two more while Bhavya (42′), Riya (44′), captain Tamanna (51′), and Ravina (54′, 58′) also found the back of the net, Hockey India informed in a release on Monday.

After that, Sports Authority of India ‘B’ won 6-0 against Salute Hockey Academy in the fourth game of the day. Lalpeksangi (3′, 9′, 20′, 56′) scored four goals, while captain Mutum Priya Devi (12′) and Sisliya Sandi Purti (49′) added two more to round off the win.

Game 5 saw the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeat the Sports Authority of Gujarat 12-1. For Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Tanvi (3′, 13′, 36′, 41′, 48′) led the charge, scoring five goals, while Kajal Pundir (56′, 58′, 59′) netted a hat-trick.

Sujata Jayant (17′, 50′), captain Krishna Sharma (37′), and Jainab Hasan (60′) also found the back of the net for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. The Sports Authority of Gujarat side got on the scoresheet through Kodarvi Twinkle Anilbhai (47′).

In the final game of the day, the HAR Hockey Academy won by a scoreline of 13-0 against the Anantapur Hockey Academy. For HAR Hockey Academy, captain Shashi Khasha (7′, 20′, 45′, 48′, 49′, 54′, 56′, 59′) was in great form and scored 8 goals for her side. Seema (12′, 13′) added a brace while Diksha (33′), Aditi (35′) and Mahima Rajliwal (36′) were also on the scoresheet.

