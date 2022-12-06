SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

U-16 Women’s Hockey League: HAR Academy, SAI, and Pritam Academy win on Day 2

HAR Hockey Academy, Sports Authority of India ‘A’, Pritam Hockey Academy and Sports Authority of Gujarat registered victories in their respective games on the second day of Khelo India Women’s Hockey League 2022 (U-16) (Final Phase) here.

In Pool A, HAR Hockey Academy secured a comprehensive 11-0 victory against Gumanhera Riser’s Academy in the first encounter of the day. Preeti (6′, 7′, 9′, 36′, 44′) led the offence with five goals. Seema (12′, 15′) netted twice while Diksha (25′), Sania (33′), Aditi (41′) and Anjali (52′) all scored a goal each.

Sports Authority of India ‘A’ replicated the scoreline of the first match, with Kajal (6′, 9′, 15′, 42′) scoring four goals and Tanuja (21′), Sonali Ekka (25′, 34′), Binati (47′, 50′), and Karuna (60′) scoring to complete an 11-goal victory over Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur.

Pritam Hockey Academy defeated Salute Hockey Academy by an 8-0 score in Pool B. Nidhi (18′, 20′), Priyanka (39′, 53′) and Manjinder (30′, 51′) smashed a brace while Tamanna (35′), Riya (37′) scored one goal each.

The second match in Pool B had Sports Authority of Gujarat beating Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta by a 6-0 scoreline. The goal scorers were Bariya Ami Dhanshayanbhai (1′, 53′), Taral Parvati (15′), Gamar Parvati (43′) and Kodarvi Twinkle (48′, 57′).

The Pool A clash between Citizen Hockey XI and Anantapur Hockey Academy was forfeited in favour of Citizen Hockey XI.

Similarly, the Pool B clash between Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Sports Authority of India ‘B’ was forfeited in favour of Sports Authority of India ‘B’.

