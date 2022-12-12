Sports Authority of India ‘A’ and Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation recorded victories in their respective semifinal matches on Monday and will meet on Wednesday for the title in the Khelo India U-16 Women’s Hockey League 2022 (Final Phase).

In the first semifinal of the day, Kajal scored four goals as Sports Authority of India ‘A’ defeated Sports Authority of India ‘B’ 7-0. Kajal found the mark in the 7th, 9th, 10th and 28th minutes of the match. Sonali Ekka (33′, 41′) and Lalbiaksiami (54′) also scored for their team.

In the second semifinal, Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation defeated Har Hockey Academy in a nail-biter. Har Hockey Academy captain Pooja (32′) slotted in a penalty corner early in the second half but Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation’s Ravina (51′) scored a late goal to force a penalty shoot-out.

Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation won the shoot-out 3-1 with Manjinder, Khushi, and Sakshi scoring for them while only Pooja from Har Hockey Academy converted her penalty.

Meanwhile, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy also picked up wins to set up a 5th-place tie between them.

In a close encounter, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Salute Hockey Academy. Durga (7′) scored an early goal to put her team on the scoresheet and they held on to this slender lead till the end of the match to set up their 5th-place match against Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Sports Hostel Odisha 3-0. Sanadam Babyrani (2′) opened the account for her team, Doli Bhoi (21′) and Janhabi Bada (54′) scored a goal each to ensure they get a chance to finish 5th if they win their match tomorrow.

Sports Authority of India ‘B’ will take on Har Hockey Academy in the 3rd place match on Tuesday.

