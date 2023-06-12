INDIASPORTS

U-17 Asian Wrestling: India bag seven medals on Day 3 as women win team championships

The sport may be going through a crisis at home, but young talents Parveen, Neha, Siksha and Kajal kept the Indian flag flying by winning gold medals on Day 3 of the U-17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 at Bishkek, Kazakhstan on Monday.

The Indian women’s wrestlers claimed the team title with seven gold, one silver and one bronze medals in the Kazakhstan capital.

India bagged seven medals in all on the third day of the competition, adding to the 10 they had already won in the event in the first two days.

In the U-17 category, India’s Parveen bagged gold in the women’s wrestling 43kg weight category while Khelo India star Neha triumphed in the women’s 57 kg.

Kajal bagged the third gold by winning the women’s 73kg weight category while another Khelo India athlete, Shiksha claimed gold in the women’s wrestling 65kg, the Sports Authority of India informed in a tweet on Monday.

India’s Saurabh won silver in the freestyle 80kg weight category while Khelo India grappler Narendar bagged bronze in 71kg freestyle. Sourabh won the other bronze medal on Monday, finishing third in the men’s freestyle 65kg weight category.

Earlier on the first two days of the tournament, Srishti (Women’s 69kg), Savita (Women’s 61kg), Rachana (Women’s 40kg) bagged gold medals while Suraj (Greco-Roman 55kg), Siddhanath Krishna Patil (Greco-Roman 48kg), Sachin Kumar (Greco-Roman 65kg), Aman (Greco-Roman 80kg), Muskan (Women’s 46kg) claimed silver medals in their respective categories. Ronak (Greco-Roman 110kg) and Ranjita (Women’s 53kg) won bronze medals for India.

The U-23 Asian Wrestling Championship will start on June 15 at the same venue.

India have put up a combined squad of 60 wrestlers in both competitions.

20230612-225404

