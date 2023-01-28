SPORTSFOOTBALL

U-17 Youth Cup: Sudeva Delhi beat Chennaiyin FC 8-7 in shoot-out to reach final

NewsWire
0
0

Sudeva Delhi FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 8-7 in a tie-breaker at the Deccan Arena here on Friday to reach the final of the Hero U-17 Youth Cup. The tie-breaker was applied after the teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

In the final, the Delhi side will clash against Classic Football Academy on Tuesday.

In an evenly contested match, Chennaiyin FC took the lead six minutes before half-time when Makakmayum Daniyal found the target. The lead, however, was cancelled immediately after the breather as Ramesh Chhetri struck the equaliser.

Ramesh was once again on target in the 73rd minute to put Sudeva in the lead. Their joy, however, was short-lived since Srinith K found the net to keep Chennaiyin’s hopes alive.

In the tie-breaker, Sudeva struck eight times against their rivals’ seven to make the title round.

20230128-225202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UEFA Champions League: Leipzig clinch 2-1 win over Manchester City

    La Liga: Five reasons to watch the big clash between Athletic...

    ISL 2022/23: Alan Costa leads Bengaluru FC to 1-0 win over...

    Euro football: Five substitutes, over 30% fans at venues