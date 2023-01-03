SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

U-19 World Cup winners Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi make T20I debut for India

Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi, who were part of the India colts team that won the 2018 Under-19 Cricket Cup in New Zealand, on Tuesday made their debut for senior men’s team of the country, in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Gill opened the India innings with Ishan Kishan while medium pacer Mavi came in place of Arshadeep Singh, who was unavailable, as the selectors continued to test youngsters after resting seasoned players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, K.L Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

On Tuesday, Mavi was handed his India cap by skipper Hardik Pandya while vice-captain Suryakuamr Yadav gave the cap to Gill, during the pre-match warm-up and practice before the toss.

The first indication of this came when Mavi stepped up to mark his run-up during practice while Arshdeep Singh did not do so.

Shubman Gill has played red-ball cricket for India, opening the innings in Test matches against Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh while bowler Mavi has played in Under-19 matches for India.

Both Gill and Mavi were teammates in the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning Indian team and Gill was the player of the Tournament, having scored 372 runs.

