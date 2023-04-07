SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation, SAI Bal, HAR Hockey Academy, and Sports Hostel Odisha won their respective matches on Day 3 of the ongoing Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-21 – Final Phase) here on Friday.

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation defeated SAI Shakti 2-1 in the first game of the day. Kanika (57′) scored for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation in the dying moments of the game, but Khushi (58′) quickly equalised for SAI Shakti. Sakshi Rana stepped up and converted a penalty stroke in the 59th minute to give Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation all three points.

SAI Bal defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy by a comfortable 10-0 margin in the second game of the day. The goal scorers were Lal Thantluangi (4′), Dechamma P.G (10′, 15′, 42′), Seema Anandrao Pawar (13′), Selestina Horo (25′), Priyanka (32′, 34′), Monika Tirkey (38′), and Gayatri Gedela (54′).

The third game ended with HAR Hockey Academy beating Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar 4-0. Pooja (10′, 36′), Shashi Khasa (15′), and captain Usha (43′) scored to seal the victory for HAR Hockey Academy.

Sports Hostel Odisha defeated HIM Hockey Academy by 6-0 in the final game of the day. The goal scorers were Dipi Monika Toppo (1′, 28′), Team Captain Jyoti Chhatri (8′), Kamla Singh (27′), Sunelita Toppo (29′), and Sunita Xaxa (30′).

