Teams from Sports Authority of India and Pritam Siwach Academy won their respective matches on the opening day of the 2nd Khelo India Under 21 Women’s Hockey League at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here on Sunday.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) A team thrashed Salute Hockey Academy 13-0 and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated HIM Hockey Academy 11-0 in the two matches played on the first day.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated on Sunday with the unveiling of trophies by Harbinder Singh, Arjuna Awardee and gold medallist of the 1964 Olympics (Triple Olympian) and Devesh Chauhan, Arjuna Awardee and Double Olympian.

Harbinder Singh, who has represented India in three Olympics and who is also a member of the National Selection Committee of Hockey India, was present as the chief guest on the occasion of the inauguration of the 2nd Khelo India Women’s Hockey League.

He said that the Government of India organising the women’s hockey league is a very commendable effort. He added, “In the coming times from these Khelo India Leagues, the country will get such promising players who will play for India and also win medals in the Olympics.

“I congratulate Khelo India and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for successfully organising the last two Women’s Khelo India Leagues held this year and last year in U-21 and U-16 categories. I wish all the participating teams and players all the best,” he was quoted as saying by SAI in a release on Sunday.

Devesh Chauhan, present as a guest of honour on this occasion, who has represented India in two Olympics, while expressing his views said that the Government of India is providing a lot of opportunities to talented players to improve their performance through the Khelo India Leagues. Now it is the responsibility of every player to work hard and try to fulfil his dream of playing for India.

Also on this occasion, Piyush Dubey (High-Performance Manager of India for Hockey) who has been the coach of the Indian men’s hockey team that won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, was present along with the administrator of the National Stadium Shri Dilip Singh National Stadium.

