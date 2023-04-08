SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

U-21 Women’s Hockey League: SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and others register win

SAI Shakti, SAI Bal, HAR Hockey Academy, and Sports Hostel Odisha won their respective games on Day 4 of the ongoing Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-21 – Final Phase), here on Saturday.

SAI Shakti defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy by 7-0 in the first game of the day. Subila Tirkey (7′), Khushi (12′), Anisha Dung Dung (19′), Pooja Yadav (22′), and Lanleibi Chanu Khundrakpam (27′, 47′, 60′) were on the scoresheet as SAI Shakti recorded an easy win.

On the other hand, SAI Bal defeated Salute Hockey Academy by a 4-1 margin in the second game. Himanshi Gawande (12′, 13′), Gayatri Gedela (26′) and Sushmita Panna (57′) were on the scoresheet for SAI Bal while Kajal (36′) netted the lone goal from Salute Hockey Academy.

The third game ended with HAR Hockey Academy beating HIM Hockey Academy by a 4-2 scoreline. Saavi (3′) and Team Captain Usha (8′) scored early to build a lead for HAR Hockey Academy but the advantage was squandered when Subham (11′) and Rajbala (41′) were allowed to convert penalty corners for HIM Hockey Academy.

However, late goals from Monu (52′) and Pooja (59′) ensured the match ended in HAR Hockey Academy’s favour.

Sports Hostel Odisha defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar by 6-1 in the final game of the day. The goal scorers for Sports Hostel Odisha were Dipi Monika Toppo (6′, 35′), Mamita Oram (9′), Prativa Kindo (15′), Munmuni Das (45′), and Sunita Xaxa (54′).

Team Captain Sukhpreet Kaur (44′) scored the only goal for Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar.

