U-21 women’s hockey league: Second win for Pritam Siwach foundation

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation and HIM Academy picked up wins on Monday in their respective matches in the Khelo India U-21 Women’s Hockey League, Phase 1 Pool A matches at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

In the first game of the day, Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation were up against Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy and emerged 20-0 winners.

Team captain Tannu (16′, 36′, 37′, 47′, 53′) led the charge for her team with her 5-goal haul. The other goal scorers were Tamanna Yadav (3′), Kajal (5′,49′), Ritika (11′), Tamanna (20′), Dinika (21′, 51′), Ravina (29′), Bhavya (30′), Khushi (40′, 57′, 59′), Nidhi (52′), Sakshi (59′) and Priyanka (60′), helping Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation register consecutive wins.

This is the second win in two days for Pritam Siwach Hockey Foundation, who had defeated HIM Hockey Academy 11-0 on Sunday.

In the next Pool A fixture, it was HIM Academy, who recovered from their first-day defeat, to beat Salute Hockey Academy by a margin of 10-1.

Subham (3′, 27′, 29′) started off the scoring for HIM Academy with a blazing hattrick, followed by another from Mansi Yadav (40′, 42′, 48′) in the second half. Captain Manita (41′, 55′) scored a brace to help her team while Suman (52′) and Sana (60′) scored a goal each. Salute Hockey Academy earned a consolation goal after Annu (58′) converted a penalty corner toward the end of the game.

In the second match on Sunday, the Sports Authority of India A team defeated Salute Hockey Academy 13-0.

