SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

U-21 Women’s Hockey League: Top teams win their matches on Day 6

NewsWire
0
0

HIM Hockey Academy, Sports Hostel Odisha, Khalsa Hockey Academy, and Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation registered victories in their respective matches on the 6th day of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-21 -Phase 2), here on Monday.

In the first game of the day, HIM Hockey Academy registered a superb 8-0 win against Salute Hockey Academy. Subham (24′, 29′, 35′) scored a hat-trick, while Rajbala (7′, 53′) netted a brace for HIM Hockey Academy. Megha Bhatt (8′), Garima (14′), and Pooja Kumari (20′) scored one goal each.

Sports Hostel Odisha defeated SAI BAL Team 3-1 in the second game of the day. Sports Hostel Odisha took the lead through a goal from Mamita Oram (2′) but SAI BAL Team soon equalised through Ritu Devi Laishram (3′). However, Munmuni Das (17′) and Kamla Singh (33′) scored one goal each to seal the win for Sports Hostel Odisha.

In the third game of the day, Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta 9-0. The goal scorers were Anjali Panwar (5′), Chewang Tamang (12′), Manpreet Kaur (18′, 51′), Megha (21′, 23′), Team Captain Sukhpreet Kaur (32′), and Sneha Sabharwal (53′, 56′).

In the day’s last match, Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation beat Sai Shakti Team 3-0. Tannu (12′), Nidhi (19′), and Sakshi Rana (24′) scored one goal each for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation as they recorded an easy victory over their rivals.

20230403-213404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    National junior Hockey: SAI Academy, RV Academy, Raja Karan start with...

    Women’s Hockey 5s: India women miss out on final after draw...

    Hockey Haryana gears up to host 11th Sub Junior Men’s Nationals

    U-21 women’s hockey league: Second win for Pritam Siwach foundation