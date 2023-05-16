Uttar Pradesh now holds second position in the country in terms of having the maximum number of Geographical Indication-tagged goods after receiving GI tags for three more ODOP crafts.

The ODOP crafts that have received GI tags include Mainpuri tarkashi, Mahoba Gaura stone craft, and Sambhal horn craft.

While Tamil Nadu leads with 55 GI-tagged goods, UP and Karnataka follow with 48 and 46 GI products, respectively.

However, UP is first in terms of GI-tagged handicrafts with 36 crafts to its credit.

“With this feat, UP, beating Karnataka, has become the second state with maximum GI-tagged goods in the country. UP also has the maximum number of GI tags in handicrafts in the country,” said GI expert Rajni Kant, a Padma Shri awardee, and head of Human Welfare Association (HWA) that facilitated these handicrafts to get the GI certification.

According to him, of the 48 GI goods of UP, 36 products belong to the handicraft category.

In Varanasi region alone, 18 GI-tagged goods out of 23 belong to the handicraft category.

“Uttar Pradesh is not only the biggest exporter of GI-tagged products but it also involves the largest amount of manpower in this sector, making the highest annual turnover in the country,” claimed Kant.

Kant added that 20 more applications from UP for the GI certification are in the final stages.

He said that so far, his organisation has provided technical facilitation to file 175 applications in 18 states, out of which 46 products received GI certification.

“Maximum applications were filed during the Covid period after 2019,” he said.

According to him, Tarkashi Handcrafts Cooperative Society had applied for Mainpuri tarkashi, Gaura Udyog Industrial Cooperative Society had applied for “Mahoba Gaura stone handicraft” and Handicraft Welfare Society had applied for “Sambhal horn (sing) craft.

Tarkashi is a technique of inlaying brass, copper or silver wires in wood. It is a unique and artistic product of Mainpuri district. It is used for decorating jewellery boxes, name plaques and other similar items.

The Sambhal horn craft gets its raw material from the horns of dead animals that makes this industry environment friendly. Sambhal’s horn and bone products are known all over the world. Sambhal offers a wide range of decorative horn-bone handicrafts that are available in different attractive looks, designs and patterns.

Mahoba is known nationwide for its exquisite Gaura stone craft. Gaura stone craft is made of radiant white-coloured stone that is predominantly found in this region. Gaura stone has a soft texture. It is cut into several pieces which are then used for making various craft items that are used for ornamental purposes.

