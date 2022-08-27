SPORTSTENNIS

U.S Open 2022: Serena and Venus Williams receive doubles wild card

NewsWire
0
0

Serena Williams and Venus Williams will reunite for doubles at the U.S Open after receiving a wild card for the tournament, which is set to begin on Monday.

The William sisters are two-time champions at the U.S Open and will pair for the first time since 2018 Roland Garros. In addition to their 14 major doubles titles, the last of which came at 2016 Wimbledon, Serena and Venus have teamed to win three Olympic gold medals in doubles, winning in 2000, 2008, and 2012.

The duo is the most recent team to hold all four major doubles titles at one time, having won 2009 Wimbledon, 2009 U.S Open, 2010 Australian Open, and 2010 French Open.

Earlier this month, Serena confirmed the U.S Open would be her final tournament before evolving away from tennis. In singles, she is set to face Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in the first round on Monday night.

Venus Williams will play her first-round match on Tuesday against Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck.

The USTA also announced additional doubles wildcards going to the other teams: Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov, Robin Montgomery and CoCo Vandeweghe, Katrina Scott and Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger, Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier.

The doubles competition begins on Wednesday.

20220828-002403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women athletes need respect besides appreciation (Column: Left-hand view)

    Supermen Sathiyan plays six matches in a day, loses just one

    PKL 8: Haryana Steelers defeat Telugu Titans 39-37

    Ashes, 2nd Test: The guys played well and controlled the game...