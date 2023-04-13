ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘U-Turn’ trailer shows a supernatural story with Alaya F as prime murder suspect

NewsWire
0
0

The trailer of the upcoming streaming film ‘U-Turn’ was unveiled on Thursday. The film is a supernatural thriller film that revolves around motorists who take a U-turn illegally and don’t realise that this U-Turn can change the course of their life.

The film’s trailer depicts the journey of Radhika essayed by Alaya F, who is a dedicated intern working for a local newspaper. In the film she investigates multiple accidents that occur at a particular flyover. After concluding that motorists taking a U-turn are the root cause for this, she starts dealing with motorists personally and addresses this issue. However, her investigation takes a dark turn when one of the U-turn riders is found dead and she becomes the prime suspect.

Sub-inspector Arjun Sinha played by Priyanshu Painyuli is involved to uncover the case. During the course of investigation, the police uncover a more sinister connection. All those who have taken the U-turn have ended up dead, and there is strong evidence linking Radhika to these deaths. However, multiple supernatural occurrences entangle them into a dark web of secrets.

Talking about the film, Alaya said: “‘U-Turn’ is a supernatural thriller that will keep the audience on edge. Stepping into the shoes of my character, Radhika, was an incredible experience. She is curious and inquisitive just like me, but perhaps a lot braver! This is one of those characters that challenged me as an actor, but I learned so much through the process of shooting this film.”

She further mentioned: “It feels great to be a part of a story with an authentic and strong message – One U-Turn can cost your life. I am sure that the viewers are in for a lot of surprising elements in the movie. So, please don’t miss it.”

20230413-132802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kannada star Dhruva Sarja’s pan Indian film titled ‘KD – The...

    Sukriti, Prakriti Kakar all set to resolve relationship issues on ‘Dil...

    Author Ashish Kaul sends notice to Khar police station seeking action...

    Sriti Jha: Grasping Haryanvi diction for ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ difficult