The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday said its Event Technical Committee at the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup 2023 has approved Kirsty McColl as a replacement for Molly Barbour-Smith in the Scotland Squad.

As per ICC, the replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. Kirsty was named as a replacement after Molly was ruled out after sustaining a fractured finger.

The Event Technical committee of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 consists of Sarah Edgar (Chair), ICC Senior Manager Event Operations, Snehal Pradhan, ICC Women’s Cricket Manager, Sivuyile Mqingwana, Tournament Director, Claire Terblanche, (Cricket South Africa), Lydia Greenway (Independent), Stacy-Ann King (Independent).

The ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup gets underway from Saturday with Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and USA in Group A, followed by England, Pakistan, Rwanda and Zimbabwe in Group B.

Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand and West Indies form Group C while India, Scotland, South Africa and UAE are slotted in Group D. The tournament will see 41 matches being held at four venues in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

Top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six. The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on January 27 at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on January 29.

20230113-173806